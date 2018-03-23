All hostages at French supermarket freed: three killed - UPDATED 3

Baku. 23 March, REPORT.AZ/ A major police operation is underway in Trèbes, France due to a shooting followed by a hostage-taking incident in a city supermarket.

Report informs referring to the BFMTV quoting the French Interior Ministry.

According to the latest reports, three people were killed.

BFMTV informs that about three people wounded in a shooting in southern France.

The hostage taker, who is claimed to be of Moroccan origin, has been killed. He has asked for the release of Paris November 2013 attacker, Salah Abdeslam.

Abdeslam is the prime surviving suspect in the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

***17:14

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The hostage-taker is now alone in the supermarket with one police officer.

A police source had said earlier that at least 8 people were being held hostage and that the hostage-taker had shot at a police officer, Report informs referring to the TASS.

Local police chief said authorities believed one person had been killed at the supermarket but they could not yet confirm it. Other sources put the death toll at two, according to BBC.

***15:43

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, police are conducting a special operation.

Report informs referring to the AFP, the French law enforcement agencies assessed the incident as a terrorist act.

According to Sky News Arabia, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was stated that two people were killed, several people injured.

***15:12

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armed man attacked a supermarket in France and took hostages several people.

Report informs referring to foreign media, the incident occurred in the south-west of the country.

According to preliminary data, one person died as a result of the incident.

It was stated that the armed person was a member of the ISIS terrorist organization.