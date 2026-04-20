Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Al Jazeera: US sends special equipment to Pakistan ahead of delegation visit

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    • 20 April, 2026
    • 17:39
    Al Jazeera: US sends special equipment to Pakistan ahead of delegation visit

    At least six US government aircraft loaded with secure communications equipment, armored motorcade vehicles, and additional technical gear landed at Pakistan Air Force's Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Report informs via Al-Jazeera.

    After unloading, the aircraft departed the base.

    The operation was carried out ahead of the expected arrival of a high-ranking American delegation.

    As noted, the airfield serves as the main reception point for VIP guests to Islamabad.

    According to the television channel, two of these aircraft landed today, and four more over the past 48 hours.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

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