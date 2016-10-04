 Top
    A Malaysian military helicopter crashed into a school, 22 injured

    14 servicemen were onboard

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ A Malaysian military helicopter crashed into a school in Tawau, injuring at least 22 people including students. No information reported on the dead.

    Report informs citing Associated Press, the accident occurred in Tawau, on Borneo island, on the border with Indonesia.

    According to the information, 14 people were onboard. The pilot was in critical condition and hospitalized.

    The information declares that 7 students and a school worker also suffered light injuries and have been treated. 

