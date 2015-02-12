6.9 magnitude quake strikes Chile-Argentina border

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck a region along the border of Chile and Argentina on Wednesday, Report informs the US Geological Survey said.

The USGS initially reported the quake, which hit at 1857 GMT, as having a magnitude of 6.9 but later revised the reading.

In its later report, it put the quake's location at 93 kilometers (58 miles) west of El Aguilar, Argentina, near the border with Chile.

Its depth was given as 190 kilometers (118 miles), after an initial report that it occurred at a depth of nearly 269 kilometers.

The National Seismologic Center at the University of Chile put the magnitude at 6.6 on the Richter scale. The USGS uses the Moment Magnitude scale.

"There are no preliminary reports of injuries, impact on basic services or infrastructure damage," said Chile's National Emergency Office (ONEMI).

The Chilean Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service said there was no risk of a tsunami.

A 5.8 magnitude quake hit the same region hours earlier.