​37 million citizens of 125 countries banned to enter Turkey

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ So far, about 37,000 citizens of 125 different countries, have been banned from entering Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, this was stated by the country's interior minister Afghan Ala.

According to him, about 3, 000 people of 93 different nationalities had been deported.

He said that the migrant flow caused by Syrian conflicts still continues to Turkey: "So far we received 2,7 million migrants. Arabs, Turkmens, Kurds, Christians and Yazidis are among those migrants. In general, we are speaking of 3 million displaced persons and those who are going to other countries. So far, Turkey has spent about 9 billion USD for solving existing problems. Unfortunately, international organizations and other countries do not show necessary sensitivity on this issue."