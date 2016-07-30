3 dead, 1 injured in shooting at party near Seattle, U.S

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Three people have been shot dead and one wounded in a shooting at a party, presumably involving young people in Mukilteo, which is not far from Seattle.

The suspect has been apprehended by police, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

There were approximately between 15 and 20 people at the party in the Chennault neighborhood, the Mukilteo authorities said.

The weapon that is believed to have been used in the shooting has also been found, according to a Twitter post, citing Lewis County PD.

A witness says that the event was most likely a high school or college party, while parents have begun gathering at the scene and are awaiting further news from the police.