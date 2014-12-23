 Top
    290 World Heritages damaged as a result of Suria war

    Considerable damage has been done dozens of cultural heritage, particularly in Aleppo and Damascus

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of continuing the fourth year of the civil war in Syria, destroyed or damaged more than 290 properties inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

    Report informs citing the Tass, it is stated in the published report of the Training and Research Institute of the United Nations.

    According to data, obtained by satellite monitoring, considerable damage has been done dozens of cultural heritage, particularly in Aleppo and Damascus.

    24 cultural and historical monuments destroyed completely.

