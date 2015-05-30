19 people killed in terror attack on bus in Pakistan

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Militants attacked two buses and shot at least 19 people in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Report informs referring to the BBC. Pakistani security forces are searching for the terrorists.

In the area of Mastung, south of Quetta, the main city of Baluchistan, gunmen attacked a bus, following in Karachi, made the passengers get out and line up and then shot them.

Most victims were Pashtuns.

According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists wore uniforms of the security forces of Pakistan.

No terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. In Balochistan boss groups demanding greater autonomy from Islamabad.