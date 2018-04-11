Bride and groom cast ballots on their wedding day in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

© Report

Qakh. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Bride and groom cast vote on wedding day in Qakh district of Azerbaijan.

The north-west bureau of Report News Agency informs, voters registered at polling station No 2 of Qakh Election Constituency No 112 - the residents Elgun Aydinov and Saadat Mevludzade went to the polling station before their wedding ceremony.

According to the couple, they chose this day to make their wedding even more memorable. Today is also Saadat Mevludzade's birthday.