© Report/ Ruslan Mammadov

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is ready to welcome the 2018 New Year.

The festive environment is felt in the city. The view of the city center becomes particularly fascinating and attractive at night. The illuminated passage, pine tree which is a symbol of the holiday and deer have been installed near the Maiden Tower.

Report News Agency presents a video report from the city surrounded by festive mood.