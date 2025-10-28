Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    President of Romanian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 10:17
    The President of the Senate of Romania, Mircea Abrudean, has arrived in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the purpose of the visit is to participate in the international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

    At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Romanian Senate President was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament), Rafael Huseynov, and other officials.

    Romania Mircea Abrudean Azerbaijan Constitution
    Rumıniya Senatının sədri Azərbaycana gəlib
    Председатель Сената Румынии прибыл в Азербайджан

