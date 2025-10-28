President of Romanian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan
Milli Majlis
- 28 October, 2025
- 10:17
The President of the Senate of Romania, Mircea Abrudean, has arrived in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the purpose of the visit is to participate in the international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Romanian Senate President was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament), Rafael Huseynov, and other officials.
Latest News
10:45
Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening aviation cooperationInfrastructure
10:40
Gold prices fall ahead of US-China trade talksFinance
10:38
Azerbaijan's banks earn over 910M manats profit in nine monthsFinance
10:17
Photo
President of Romanian Senate arrives in AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
09:54
Photo
Pakistan Senate chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for conferenceMilli Majlis
09:53
Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cutsBusiness
09:45
Azeri Light crude drops to $67.03 per barrelEnergy
09:32
4 buildings destroyed by earthquake in TürkiyeRegion
09:27