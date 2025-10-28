President of Romanian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan

The President of the Senate of Romania, Mircea Abrudean, has arrived in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the purpose of the visit is to participate in the international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Romanian Senate President was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament), Rafael Huseynov, and other officials.