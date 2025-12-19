MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan

A hearing held yesterday at the European Parliament and the resolution adopted there represent an attempt to interfere in the peace and interstate normalization process initiated by Azerbaijan, Member of Parliament Rizvan Nabiyev said at a session of the Milli Majlis.

According to Report, Nabiyev expressed regret that the European Union, instead of using its resources to engage in new cooperation formats and support the peace agenda, continues to modify narratives from the period of the former conflict and provide what he described as misguided support to Armenia.

He said that a number of provisions included in the Strategic Agenda for the EU–Armenia Partnership clearly demonstrate a biased approach toward the region.

Nabiyev also pointed to the relaunch of the mechanism known as the European Peace Facility, arguing that its use to support Armenia's militarization further confirms this bias.