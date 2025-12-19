Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 12:45
    MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan

    A hearing held yesterday at the European Parliament and the resolution adopted there represent an attempt to interfere in the peace and interstate normalization process initiated by Azerbaijan, Member of Parliament Rizvan Nabiyev said at a session of the Milli Majlis.

    According to Report, Nabiyev expressed regret that the European Union, instead of using its resources to engage in new cooperation formats and support the peace agenda, continues to modify narratives from the period of the former conflict and provide what he described as misguided support to Armenia.

    He said that a number of provisions included in the Strategic Agenda for the EU–Armenia Partnership clearly demonstrate a biased approach toward the region.

    Nabiyev also pointed to the relaunch of the mechanism known as the European Peace Facility, arguing that its use to support Armenia's militarization further confirms this bias.

    Strategic Agenda for the EU–Armenia Partnership European Parliament Rizvan Nabiyev European Peace Facility
    MM üzvü: Avroparlamentdə keçirilən dinləmə təşəbbüskarı olduğumuz sülh prosesinə müdaxilə cəhdidir

    Latest News

    13:21

    Industry 4.0 center to be created in 2026 on Baku Boulevard

    ICT
    13:08

    Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%

    Tourism
    12:55
    Photo

    Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's Ankara

    Media
    12:54

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty Act

    Milli Majlis
    12:51

    Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coups

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland waters

    AIC
    12:33
    Photo

    Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in Washington

    Foreign policy
    12:25

    Suspect in deadly shooting at Brown, killing of MIT professor found dead

    Other countries
    All News Feed