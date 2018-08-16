Zakir Hasanov checked major construction work being carried out at Military Lyceum

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski on August 16. He inspected the facilities and got acquainted with the major construction work being carried out there.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Minister of Defense checked the implementation of the instructions given in connection with the progress of the construction work. The Minister gave new instructions on the quality and timely completion of the work.Colonel-General Z. Hasanov also gave relevant instructions in connection with the improvement of the social conditions of the cadets, the creation of the service conditions, meeting the highest standards for the future officers, as well as a number of other issues.