Troops fulfilled tasks on movement to line of deployment

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ During the next stage of the exercises, the troops fulfilled the tasks on movement from the areas of location to the line of deployment.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Artillery, air defense assets, aviation and other forces carried out the tasks according to the terms of the exercises.

A distinctive feature of the actions in these exercises is the organization and conduct of movement of troops in the hours of darkness, which requires additional steps for blackout.

In order to accurately and timely fulfill the tasks assigned, the efforts were also focused on the commandant and engineering services as well as on comprehensive provision of troops.