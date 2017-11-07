Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces attend international events

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange of Experience on Cyber Defence Area, Establishment of a Future Bilateral Relations will take place in Prague (Czech Republic) from 7 to 9 November, NATO Lessons Learned Staff Officer Course is held in Kungsangen (Sweden) from 7 to 10 November and Hydrography and Oceanography Course will be held in Karachi (Pakistan) from 7 November to 4 December.
Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The events are attended by representatives of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces.
