Military Academy of Armed Forces holds working meeting on "War-Game Assessment"

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ A working meeting on the "War-Game Assessment" was held in the Armed Forces Military Academy according to the NATO-Azerbaijan Joint Action Plan to assist some areas of the military education system of the Armed Forces in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Representatives of the US Joint Forces Staff College professors Charles Davis and Patrick Hannum, as well as the academic teaching staff and students of the Military Academy took part in the War-Game held at the Military Academy.

During the working meeting, the guests were briefed on the organization of the educational process, scientific work in the Military Academy, and a War-Game conducted at the academy.