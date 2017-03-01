Former Office Chief of Azerbaijani Defence Ministry dies

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former Chief of Main Office for Construction of the Ministry of Defence, "Honored Builder", retired Colonel Aliyev Adil Omar has died.

Report informs citing the ministry's press service, he died after a long illness aged 74.

Notably, Colonel A.Aliyev was born in Kizil Shafaq (Golden Dawn) village of Kalinino district, Armenia on December 13, 1943.

Colonel A.Aliyev was awarded several medals during the service. In August 1988, he was presented USSR Cabinet of Ministers award for achievements in the field of design and construction of Gabala RLS.

In May 1989, he was awarded honorary title of Honored Builder of Azerbaijan SSR by the decision of the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan.

Colonel A. Aliyev's memory will always live in the hearts of those who knew him as an officer and a good man.

The Defense Ministry offers sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased, wish patience!

Rest in Peace!