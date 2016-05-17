 Top
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces pays a visit to Belgium

    Najmaddin Sadikov will attend meetings of NATO Military Committee

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Colonel-General Najmaddin Sadikov left for Belgium.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    According to the information, N. Sadikov will participate in the meetings at the level of chiefs of general staff in the "Resolute support" and "Warning platform" formats of NATO Military Committee  at the Headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance, Brussels.

    The meeting will be held on May 18.

