Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
Military
- 05 October, 2025
- 12:48
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.
Report presents the video:
Latest News
13:40
Photo
Azerbaijan's badminton team wraps up CIS Games with silver and six bronzesIndividual sports
13:01
Azerbaijan rowing duo claims bronze at CIS GamesIndividual sports
12:48
Video
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of eventsMilitary
12:33
Kim Jong Un raps US, S.Korea as security threat, promotes weapons developmentOther countries
12:11
Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from deploying troops in Portland, OregonOther countries
11:21
Photo
Russian attack kills 1, injures 10 in Ukraine's ZaporizhzhiaOther countries
11:05
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'Other countries
10:34
Minister: Education holds invaluable role in reinforcing foundations of sustainable economyDomestic policy
10:08