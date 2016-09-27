Azerbaijani Defence Minister met with Defence Minister of Serbia

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation headed by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Serbia Mr. Zoran Djordjevic, who is visiting our country to participate in the Second Azerbaijan international defence exhibition "ADEX 2016" in Baku Expo Center on September 27.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The sides discussed issues of cooperation in the field of military education and military medicine as well as the potential for joint projects in the military-technical sphere.