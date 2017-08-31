 Top
    Azerbaijani and German defence ministeries hold staff talks

    The meeting reviewed the current state and prospects of military cooperation

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Staff talks were held on August 30 in the city of Berlin between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany.

    Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    During the meeting the current state and prospects of military cooperation between the two countries reviewed, cooperation in the field of education, training and peacekeeping operations, as well as regional security issues were discussed.

