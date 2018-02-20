Azerbaijan Defense Minister to pay working visit to Belarus

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will depart for Minsk on February 22 at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the framework of the working visit, it is planned to take part in the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, held a meeting with the military-political leadership and heads of other state structures of the country, as well as to visit the defense industry enterprises.