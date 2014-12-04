Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss issues on development of military cooperation

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Ismayil Alper Joshkun. Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Defence, the sides discussed the events carried out on the development of the two countries' armed forces, the importance of bilateral military cooperation, military-political situation in the region, the importance of the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for the country.

Defense Minister stressed the organization of mutual visits of the two countries' armed forces representatives and the importance of joint exercises and noted the development of the cooperation in military, military-technical and military education fields and the necessity of continuing these activities in the future.

Then they exchanged views on perspectives of the relationship and other issues between Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces.

Military attache of Turkish Armed Forces to Azerbaijan, Brigadier General Hasan Nevzat Tashdeler attended the meeting.