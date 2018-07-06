A final meeting of large-scale exercises was held

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ A service meeting following the results of large-scale exercises was held under the supervision of the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and with the participation of the Ministry's leadership, commanders, and chiefs of staff of Army Corpses and formations, including other responsible officers.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense

Analyzing the results of the exercises held in accordance with the plan approved by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, which were conducted at various firing ranges and training points at day and night time, Colonel General Z. Hasanov noted that the troops covertly concentrating in the main directions have successfully conducted large-scale offensive operations during the night.The Defense Minister noted that the operational training of staffs and troops was improved and raised to a new level in the course of the exercises. The headquarters completely fulfilled all the tasks.Colonel General Z. Hasanov, stressing the importance of carrying out these exercises, brought to the meeting participant's attention the respective tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the Azerbaijan Army.