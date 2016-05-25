 Top
    Rustam Allahverdiyev appointed a chairman to press service of Sumgait Technology Park

    Administration of the Sumgayit Technology Park has established a press service

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ New press service office set up in Sumgayit Technology Park. Report informs, Rustam Abulfat Allahverdiyev was appointed as a chairman of the service.

    According to the information, to strengthen ties with the media, timely inform the public about the innovations in the industrial park, administration of the state authority has established a press-service.

    Notably, Rustam Allahverdiyev in 2009 had graduated from the journalism faculty of Baku State University. In 2010-2014 he has got a second degree at the Law Faculty of the University.

    Until today, he has worked as a correspondent for various newspapers, the press service of the state and private institutions.

