Natig Mammadli: One of main threats to media is information overabundance

Currently, one of the main threats to media is information overabundance, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Natig Mammadli, said at a panel session as part of the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Baku on November 27, Report informs.

According to Mammadli, this in itself leads to an abundance of disinformation.

The official also pointed out that the new law on media in Azerbaijan has formed legal immunity: "Currently, there is distrust towards information in the media worldwide. The key point here is the importance of media being open to innovations. For instance, claiming that artificial intelligence can think instead of humans is generally a tragedy."

He further highlighted that a media literacy week will be held in Azerbaijan next month.