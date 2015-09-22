Azerbaijani writer receives Scanno Prize in Italy

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 42nd Scanno Prize founded by the Tanturri Foundation (the Fondazione Tanturri) were presented in Italy’s L’Aquila city.

Report informs, the renowned Azerbaijani writer Kamal Abdulla has also been awarded this prestigious Premio Scanno Award, now in its 42nd year, in Italy.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Italy’s literary and culture men, politicians, men of art and media representatives.

As known, The Incomplete Manuscript, a novel by Kamal Abdulla, has come out in many foreign languages, including the Italian language.

The Prize was handed over to the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Vagif Sadikhov, who on behalf of Kamal Abdulla expressed gratitude to the organizers for high award.

The Scanno Prize is a recognition multidisciplinary organized and managed by the Foundation Tanturri. It is held annually in Scanno, in the province of Aquila.

In the past, the prize has been won by such literary giants as John Updike, Mario Vargas Llosa, Saul Bellow, Gore Vidal and Kazuo Ishiguro.