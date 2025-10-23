Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    German traveler impressed by rapid transformations in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 11:29
    German traveler impressed by rapid transformations in Karabakh

    The changes taking place in Karabakh are astonishing, German traveler Björn Braunstein told Report.

    Braunstein noted that with each new visit, he observes more positive developments:

    "What impresses me most are the rapid transformations everywhere, especially in infrastructure. It was almost nonexistent before. Although construction is still ongoing, the speed and determination of the local people are remarkable," he said.

    The traveler added that he plans to return to Azerbaijan in the future:

    "I like it here - why not come again?" he concluded.

    Karabakh Path to Victory Björn Braunstein transformations
    Almaniyalı səyyah: Qarabağda baş verən dəyişikliklər heyrət doğurur
    Путешественник из Германии: Произошедшие в Карабахе перемены поражают

    Latest News

    11:35

    Portuguese traveler: Revival of life in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is impressive

    Karabakh
    11:29

    German traveler impressed by rapid transformations in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    11:28

    SOFAZ purchased nearly 4 tons of gold in 3Q2025

    Finance
    11:23

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulates Prime Minister of Hungary

    Foreign policy
    11:08

    SOFAZ's assets surpass $70 billion

    Finance
    11:02

    Pakistani Senate chairman to visit Azerbaijan on October 29 - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    10:55
    Photo

    International travelers visit Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha

    Karabakh
    10:38

    12 killed in road accident in Kazakhstan

    Region
    10:18
    Photo

    International travelers visit cultural monuments in Shusha

    Karabakh
    All News Feed