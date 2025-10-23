German traveler impressed by rapid transformations in Karabakh

The changes taking place in Karabakh are astonishing, German traveler Björn Braunstein told Report.

Braunstein noted that with each new visit, he observes more positive developments:

"What impresses me most are the rapid transformations everywhere, especially in infrastructure. It was almost nonexistent before. Although construction is still ongoing, the speed and determination of the local people are remarkable," he said.

The traveler added that he plans to return to Azerbaijan in the future:

"I like it here - why not come again?" he concluded.