The world's longest pizza baked in Italy

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Italy put the world record for the longest cooking pizzas. Report informs citing Russian media.

The length of the " Marguerite", which was presented at Expo-2015 in Milan, was 1595,45 meters. It's cooking took 1.5 tons of tomatoes, more than 1.5 tons of mozzarella cheese and liters of olive oil. Pizza baked in five specially upgraded furnaces.

The masterpiece, which had been worked on 80 chefs from all over Italy, covered on 800 tables, put up in a row.

Pizza prepared to commemorate the 126th anniversary of the invention, the "Marguerite", foreign media informs.

Earlier in the Guinness Book of Records was a name of a pizza from Spain with length of 1141,5 meters.