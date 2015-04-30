New York bans political advertising on city subways and buses

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ MTA New York bans Islamophobic advertising on city subways and buses. Report informs referring to the foreign media, it was said in the management of public transport in New York City.

MTA Board of Directors approved the decision of the judge does not allow a group of supporters of Israel to stick posters to public transport with the inscription "Hamas kills Jews," "Muslims kill the Jews".

In addition, it was decided to prohibit any advertising of a political nature.

MTA Deputy General Counsel Jerome Page said that advertising with a one-sided point of view and disparaging content from now will not be accepted.

MTA representative Adam Lisbreg noted that all advertising of a political nature will be removed from urban transport.