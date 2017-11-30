Zeybekci: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars the most tangible step in Great Silk Road project

© Report

Istanbul. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, the Great Silk Road is one of the actual projects in Europe, Asia, the Turkish world, the Near and Far East, and many other countries".

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told the Turkish bureau of Report News Agency.

He noted that the Great Silk Road cannot exist without the Turkish world: "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line consists one of the main parts of the Great Silk Road project. This line is the most tangible step within Great Silk Road project in Turkish world. Trains from China may directly arrive in London through Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. This once again proves that if the Turkic states unite, they can be stronger".