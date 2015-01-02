​President Ilham Aliyev inspects the new Boeing-787-8 passenger aircraft

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner passenger aircraft possessed by "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) Closed Joint Stock Company in the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Report informs, the president of AZAL Closed Joint Stock Company Jahangir Asgarov provided the head of state with the information about the new aircraft.

It was informed that the Dreamliner allows to implement flights to farer destinations. A comfortable condition has been created in the aircraft for passengers. This aircraft is distinguished from other aircrafts with both technical and service advantages. Its weight is lighter than others. However, flying distance and lift capacity is more and spends 20% less fuel. This liner seating capacity is 210 passengers. It can fly 15 hours and 15,700 km. Passenger hall has three types of seats and different services classes. This aircraft will firstly fly to Beijing, London and other European cities from Baku. Since summer season, this aircrafts are planned to fly to New-York and other flights to be launched.

The airliner has been brought to Azerbaijan for the first time in CIS and several Eastern countries.