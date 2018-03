Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic will be fully restricted tomorrow morning from the area of overground pedestrian crossing in Rasulzade settlement, Azadliq Avenue, Baku city to the Bilajari-Baksol highway.

According to statement, restriction is connected with the renewal of asphalt concrete cover.

"Restriction will be applied for a short period till night of the same day", the statement said.