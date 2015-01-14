Ministry of Emergency Situations: Preparation to create a nuclear research center in Azerbaijan may take 2-3 years

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The procedure to create a nuclear research center takes a long period of time.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, commenting on the question of Report Agency relating to the construction of the National Center for Nuclear Research in Khirdalan and whether it can affect the safety of the population.

According to him, work should be carried out to meet the requirements of the IAEA's (International Atom Energy Agency) 19 points before the construction and commissioning of the object. That is, it is a very serious, a lot of work and a large set of documents. No people, no country will be playing with fire.On the other hand, there research reactors have low-power.They are located in urban areas, for example in Dubna, Kurchatov Institute.To say that it's scary and dangerous, impossible, especially if they take into account all the conditions of the IAEA.

F. Tagizade noted that the Cabinet of Ministers will be asked to create a large working group, which will consist of 14 ministries and departments, which will develop all of these questions: The preparation work, I think, will take at least 2-3 years. Before proceeding to the design, it is necessary to know what should be the reactor and its power. This is a very long process.