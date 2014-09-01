The officials focused on economic relations and perspectives for expanding cooperation between the two countries and other issues of the protocol signed in connection with the outcome of the 9th meeting of the state commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, commercial and humanitarian spheres.
Minister of Economy and Industry met with Iranian Ambassador
Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ / Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev received Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsun Pak Ayin.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
