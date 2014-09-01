 Top
    ​Minister of Economy and Industry met with Iranian Ambassador

    The officials focused on economic relations and perspectives for expanding cooperation between the two countries

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ / Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev received Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsun Pak Ayin.

    The officials focused on economic relations and perspectives for expanding cooperation between the two countries and other issues of the protocol signed in connection with the outcome of the 9th meeting of the state commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, commercial and humanitarian spheres.

