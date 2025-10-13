Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Geological assessment to be conducted in Karabakh and East Zangazur

    Infrastructure
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 16:52
    A geological assessment will be carried out in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, including the analysis of geophysical anomalies and evaluation of mineral resource occurrences.

    According to Report, the Geological Exploration Agency has launched preparatory work for the project.

    Over the next two months, lithological, petrographic, and mineralogical studies, as well as field measurements, will be conducted to identify promising areas for mineral exploration. In addition, magnetic surveys will be carried out over a distance of 150 kilometers.

    The total cost of the upcoming works is estimated at 160,000 manats.

