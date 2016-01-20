Deputy Minister: Increase in public transport fare is not actual

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Increase in public transport fare in Baku is not expected.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Transport Musa Panahov told reporters: 'Ministry of Transport has not appealed to Tariff Council on this issue.'

M.Panahov said that this issue is not currently actual at the ministry.

In addition, M.Panahov declared launch of new buses: 'Purpose is to provide population with higher service and facilitate traffic.'

Deputy Minister also commented on landslide near Baku International Bus Station. According to him, sliding process has already stopped in the territory of bus station, certain works carried out in the area. All works will be completed in the near future.