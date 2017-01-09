Baku International Sea Trade Port increases cargo transportation by 47%

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Unloading via "Baku International Sea Trade Port" increased by 47% compared with 2015 and reached 4.5 mln tons.

Report informs referring to the port.

According to the information, 87% of unloading accounted for transit cargo. The largest increase recorded in wheeled vehicles, especially large vehicles (trucks).

Thus, the number of vehicles of this type using services of the port increased by 3 times and amounted to 23 415 units compared to the previous year. 13 791 of them (58,3%) moved in direction Baku-Aktau-Baku, 9 850 (41,7%) of them in Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku direction.