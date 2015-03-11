Baku hosts International Exhibition of Horticulture and Urban Development tomorrow

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow Baku hosts international exhibition of floriculture, landscape and urban development. Report informs, the exhibition, which to be held in cooperation with Turkish companies "Atılım Fuarcılık" and "ElanExpo", will be attended by the company "AfuExpo", "Azeyolservis" JSC, the representatives of the Bureau of Greening of Baku city, the Botanical Garden, the Association of Businessmen of Azerbaijan, the Center for Work with Municipalities, the Ministry of Justice, the executive authorities, members of the public administrations and organizations.

During the exhibition is planned to organize meetings of statesmen, invited to the opening ceremony, officials and businessmen from participating companies, their familiarity with the sector and discussion of cooperation perspectives.

The event will be attended by 150 companies from 12 countries, including "ByArt", "Kafurpas", "Gardenia", "Abseron Botanik", "Caspian Botanik", "Green Life" (Azerbaijan), "Hidromak", "Güneri Makine", "Erdemli Makine","Polight","As Beton","Peyart","Sakarya Botanik","İstanbul Botanik "(Turkey)," Arcangeli ","Piante Faro","Innocenti & Mangoni "(Italy ), "Arbor", "VandePutte" (Belgium), "Pflanzenhandel Lappen", "Bruns", "Lorberg" (Germany), "Fides & Greneth" (Holland), "Ornamental Valencia" (Spain), "MatinaFlowers" ( Colombia).