    Baku hosts a ministerial meeting of Organization for Cooperation of Railways

    Abid Sharifov: Azerbaijan has invested 25 bln USD in development of a transport sector
    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku plays host to the 44th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD). 

    Report informs, speaking at the meeting Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov said that the government pays great attention to development of transport sector and road infrastructure.

    "Azerbaijan has invested 25 bln USD in development of a transport sector. 10 thousand km of roads and 5 airports were built. In addition, Azerbaijan Airlines JSC's fleet is updated", said A.Sharifov.

    According to him, talks are ongoing with a number of foreign countries for development of this sector, as well for simplification of cargo transportation process through territory of Azerbaijan.

