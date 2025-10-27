Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan's Garghabazar Caravanserai to be restored

    Infrastructure
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 15:50
    Azerbaijan's Garghabazar Caravanserai to be restored

    The Garghabazar Caravanserai located in the Garghabazar village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli District is expected to be restored soon.

    According to Report, preparations have begun by Capital Construction and Supply LLC, under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

    Initially, project and cost estimate documents will be prepared for the restoration and landscaping of the surrounding area.

    Situated 8 kilometers south of Fuzuli city, the Garghabazar Caravanserai measures 23.7 meters in width and 34.7 meters in length. This historical monument is sometimes referred to as the Shah Abbas Caravanserai, although its architect remains unknown.

    Azerbaijan restoration culture Garghabazar Caravanserai Fuzuli
    Qarğabazar karvansarayı bərpa ediləcək
    В физулинском селе восстановят каравансарай

    Latest News

    16:31

    Azerbaijan recalls Ambassador to Mexico, appoints new envoy

    Foreign policy
    16:27

    Azerbaijan-Belarus commission members to visit Fuzuli and Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    16:25

    Igor Tudor sacked by Juventus after seven months in charge

    Football
    16:11

    Georgia's tourism revenue to approach $5B in 2025 — Galt & Taggart

    Tourism
    16:01

    Slovenia identifies promising sectors for JVs with Azerbaijan

    Business
    15:55

    Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan–Belarus Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Foreign policy
    15:52
    Photo

    UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    15:50

    Azerbaijan's Garghabazar Caravanserai to be restored

    Infrastructure
    15:39

    Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 6%

    Economy
    All News Feed