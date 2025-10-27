Azerbaijan's Garghabazar Caravanserai to be restored

The Garghabazar Caravanserai located in the Garghabazar village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli District is expected to be restored soon.

According to Report, preparations have begun by Capital Construction and Supply LLC, under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

Initially, project and cost estimate documents will be prepared for the restoration and landscaping of the surrounding area.

Situated 8 kilometers south of Fuzuli city, the Garghabazar Caravanserai measures 23.7 meters in width and 34.7 meters in length. This historical monument is sometimes referred to as the Shah Abbas Caravanserai, although its architect remains unknown.