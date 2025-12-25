Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Khojaly, Khojavand, and Zangilan districts

    Domestic policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 09:01
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Khojaly, Khojavand, and Zangilan districts

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return to the country's liberated territories, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Shushakand and Khanyurdu villages of the Khojaly district, the Girmizi Bazar settlement of the Khojavand district, and the Mammadbayli village of the Zangilan district on Thursday, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 20 families, comprising 83 individuals, were relocated to the Shushakand village, and 12 families, comprising 50 individuals, were relocated to the Khanyurdu village of the Khojaly district.

    At the same time, 37 families, comprising 169 individuals, were relocated to the Girmizi Bazar settlement of the Khojavand district, and 29 families, comprising 147 individuals, were relocated to the Mammadbayli village of the Zangilan district.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan resettlement relocation IDPs Khojaly Khojavand Zangilan Great Return
    Xocalı, Xocavənd və Zəngilan rayonlarının kəndlərinə növbəti köç karvanları yola salınıb
    В Ходжалы, Ходжавенд и Зангилан выехали очередные группы бывших вынужденных переселенцев

