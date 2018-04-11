 Top
    Azerbaijan Railways starts construction of railway line to Gabala

    Trains will follow from area near cafe Nargila to Baku villages

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC has started construction of a railway line to Gabala region.

    Chairman of CJSC Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov told Report.

    "At the same time, the design work on the construction of the railway in Gusar continues”, he said.

    Moreover, according to Gurbanov, the work on construction of a new railway line around Baku is also underway: Trains will follow from the area near cafe "Nargila" to the Mashtagha settlement, area called Baghlar (Gardens), Albalilig residential area, as well as Zira settlement”.

