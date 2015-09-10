"Azerbaijan Railways" tends to buy new trains

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ CJSC "Azerbaijani Railways" tends to continue its cooperation with international transport companies for development of suburban railway network. For this aim, the Swiss company 'Stadler Rail' offers"Azerbaijani Railways" one-storey low-floor electric FLIRT trains (Sm5). Report was told by Dirk Scheibner, Director of Marketing and Sales for Central Asia of Stadler Rail.

According to him, now they continue negotiations for the purchase of these electric FLIRT trains.

"These one-story electric trains are designed mainly for suburban and regional transport. To date, this type of trains are operated in Finland. For their purchases, discussions are underway with the Azerbaijani side," said D. Scheibner.

The electric trains made for Finland have air conditioning and comfortable interior. The trains of the model are equipped with multi-functional doors, considering the people with disabilities.