Azerbaijan and China mull cooperation on transport projects

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov held talks in Baku with delegations from the China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the Ministry of Finance told Report.

The meeting focused on the participation of Chinese companies in developing a modern transport system for the capital and its suburban areas.

Karimov emphasized that the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to China in August gave new momentum to the development of economic and investment relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation in infrastructure.

He informed the Chinese side about projects being implemented under the State Program for the Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Adjacent Territories for 2025–2030. The deputy minister highlighted the government's priority of creating a convenient, safe, and environmentally sustainable transport system, improving public transport quality, and enhancing regional logistics connectivity.

Representatives of Sinosure and CRBC expressed interest in participating in these projects and in cooperating in engineering, construction, technical, and financial support for Azerbaijan's transport initiatives.