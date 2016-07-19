AZAL and Turkish Airlines resume Istanbul and Ankara flights

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul and Ankara flights of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, which canceled on July 16 due to Gülenist (FETÖ) Terror Organization attempt to of coup d'etat, have been restored.

Report was told at AZAL, the company carries out flights to Ankara on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday at 09:10 am and on Friday at 16:15 pm local time. Flights to Istanbul are carried out at 08:45 am, 16:35 pm and 19:15 pm every day. The flights to this directions are realized by planes No. B 767/845, B 1915/767, A 1635/319. Ticket price for AZALJET flights on one direction is 49 Euros. The prices on both directions makes 98 Euros.

Report was told at Turkish Airlines (THY) Baku office that the flights to Istanbul direction continue as before.

Also, Istanbul-New York flight, carried out by THY plane No. TK 003, resumed today.

Notably, on July 16, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned the flights to Istanbul and from Istanbul to the United States.