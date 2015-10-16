​Zabit Samadov signs deal with Ramzan Kadyrov's club - VIDEO

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov signed a contract with Azerbaijani K-1 fighter Zabit Samadov.

Report informs, multiple world and European champion, the legendary boxer Zabit Samadov will represent Akhmat club in international tournaments. 31-year-old athlete and the club's president Abuzayd Vismuratov signed the agreement.

His first fight will be with a fighter nicknamed Maugli in "Groznaya Bitva-11". The tournament will be held in late December.

Chechen President expressed confidence that Zabit Samadov will make the club proud with brilliant victories. Now, he said, they have already started training.

Zabit Samadov told Report, that he, as a professional athlete, was proud to present Azerbaijan at the international arena. At the same time, he said he would like to perform at one of Azerbaijani clubs: "First, I enrolled the fights on behalf of a Belarusian club. Now I will fight for Akhmat. Of course, I would be happy to fight for Azerbaijani clubs in the future. But wherever I am, It is great honor to represent the country and try to continue to cherish the country's name."