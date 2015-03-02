Synergy Baku Cycling Project to compete in GP Izola

Baku.2 March.REPORT.AZ/ The Synergy Baku Cycling Project said it is ready for its next race, the GP Izola on Sunday, March 1. The race will offer challenges to the sprinters and all rounders, Report informs.

The GP Izola (UCI 1.2) features four laps of a circuit course and has its start and finish in Izola, Slovenia. It is anything but a flat course, as there are seven mountain rankings along the way. The team will be led by sprinter Maksym Averin, but if the climbs prove too much for him, Austrian Markus Eibegger will be a good option.

They will be supported by veterans Dennis van Winden and Ioannis Tamouridis, who will be making their Synergy Baku debuts.

Young Azerbaijani riders Elgun Alizada, Ismail Iliasov, Samir Jabrayilov, and Enver Asanov, with the race being Alizada’s professional debut.

Slovenian champion Matej Mugerli was scheduled to start the race for Synergy Baku, but was forced to withdraw due to illness.