Shahriyar Mammadyarov plays today against Levon Aronian

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Games of the IX round of the 2018 FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany will be played today.

Report informs, Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will face Levon Aronian from Armenia. Azerbaijani grandmaster will play with black figures.

Mammadyarov won 2 matches, he has 6 draws, while Aronian has 1 victory, 3 defeats and 4 draws. Winner was not determined in the first round of the two chess players - 0,5: 0,5.

Other games of the round are listed below:

Fabiano Caruana (US) - Ding Lijen (China)



Wesley So (USA) - Alexander Grischuk (Russia)



Sergey Karjakin (Russia) - Vladimir Kramnik (Russia).



The games will start at 18:00 Baku time.