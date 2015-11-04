Seminar highlighting Formula 1 to be held in Baku

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today seminar organized for mass media representatives, which will highlight "Formula 1" competitions, to be held in Baku in 2016.

Report informs, promotion of motosports competition discussed in the seminar and its positive effect to Azerbaijan from sport and economic viewpoint stated.

Nigar Arpadarai, Head of the "Baku Grand Pri" Company Department for Marketing and Public Relations provided information to mass media representatives about "Baku city ring" and spoke about role of this ring in better recognition of Baku in other countries. She said that the highway designed by German Hermann Tilke's Company engaged in highway restoration for Formula 1.

Then video promoting "Formula 1 competitions shown to the attendees.